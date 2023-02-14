Cahokia was so close, but not close enough as Springfield was pushed to overtime before capturing an 82-72 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-12 margin over Cahokia after the first quarter.

The Comanches came from behind to grab the advantage 32-30 at halftime over the Senators.

Cahokia enjoyed a 53-50 lead over Springfield to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senators and the Comanches locked in a 67-67 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Springfield, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-5 first overtime period, too.

Recently on February 7, Springfield squared off with Jacksonville in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.