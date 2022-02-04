Springfield collects victory over Rochester 52-38

Springfield dumped Rochester 52-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Senators a 14-9 lead over the Rockets.
Springfield's offense darted to a 26-19 lead over Rochester at halftime.
Springfield's leg-up showed as it carried a 30-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Pana on January 29 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.