Springfield Calvary's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield Lutheran during a 71-49 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Springfield Calvary faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For a full recap, click here. Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on Feb. 10 at Mt Olive High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.