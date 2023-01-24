Springfield Calvary sprints past Litchfield 78-66

Springfield Calvary tipped and eventually toppled Litchfield 78-66 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
Springfield Calvary drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Litchfield after the first quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Purple Panthers climbed back to within 37-29.
Litchfield tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 54-48 in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 24-18 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Calvary faced off against Riverton and Litchfield took on Pana on January 19 at Pana High School. For results, click here.
