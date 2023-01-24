Springfield Calvary sprints past Litchfield 78-66

Springfield Calvary tipped and eventually toppled Litchfield 78-66 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

Springfield Calvary drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Litchfield after the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Purple Panthers climbed back to within 37-29.

Litchfield tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 54-48 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 24-18 margin in the closing period.

