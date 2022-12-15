Springfield Calvary rolls like thunder over Peoria Quest Charter 88-59

Springfield Calvary left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Peoria Quest Charter from start to finish for an 88-59 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 15.
In recent action on December 10, Springfield Calvary faced off against Athens and Peoria Quest Charter took on New Berlin on December 9 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap
