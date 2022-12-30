Springfield Calvary pockets narrow victory over Peoria Christian 55-49

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield Calvary's direction just enough to squeeze past Peoria Christian 55-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 20, Peoria Christian faced off against Macomb and Springfield Calvary took on Auburn on December 20 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For more, click here.
