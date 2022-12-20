 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Calvary nips Auburn in taut scare 85-80

  • 0

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Springfield Calvary had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Auburn 85-80 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Auburn showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-19 advantage over Springfield Calvary as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans constructed a bold start that built a 43-35 gap on the Saints heading into the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Auburn with a 63-57 lead over Springfield Calvary heading into the third quarter.

The Saints pulled off a stirring 28-17 final quarter to trip the Trojans.

Recently on December 15, Springfield Calvary squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News