Springfield Calvary nips Auburn in taut scare 85-80

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Springfield Calvary had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Auburn 85-80 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Auburn showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-19 advantage over Springfield Calvary as the first quarter ended.
The Trojans constructed a bold start that built a 43-35 gap on the Saints heading into the locker room.
The scoreboard showed Auburn with a 63-57 lead over Springfield Calvary heading into the third quarter.
The Saints pulled off a stirring 28-17 final quarter to trip the Trojans.
