Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Springfield Calvary finally eked out a 73-68 verdict over Peoria Christian in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield Calvary faced off against Springfield Lutheran . For results, click here. Peoria Christian took on Roanoke-Benson on February 4 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.

