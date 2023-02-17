Springfield Calvary earned its community's accolades after a 79-34 win over Pawnee for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Springfield Calvary faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For a full recap, click here. Pawnee took on Staunton on Feb. 11 at Staunton High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.