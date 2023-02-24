Springfield Calvary weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 44-37 victory against Jacksonville Routt Catholic for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 24.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf . For more, click here. Springfield Calvary took on Springfield Lutheran on Feb. 18 at Springfield Calvary Academy. Click here for a recap.

