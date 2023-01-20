Springfield Calvary denies Waverly South County's challenge 80-65

Springfield Calvary turned in a solid effort to wrap up an 80-65 win over Waverly South County in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Calvary faced off against Riverton and Waverly South County took on Beardstown on January 14 at Waverly South County High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.