Springfield Calvary comes to play in easy win over Buffalo Tri-City 75-38

Springfield Calvary showed no mercy to Buffalo Tri-City, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 75-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 5, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Springfield Calvary took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 3 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For more, click here.
