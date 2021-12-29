South Holland Thornwood turns out the lights on Chicago Ag Science 65-42

South Holland Thornwood's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Ag Science in a 65-42 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.
