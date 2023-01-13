South Holland Thornwood triumphs in strong showing over Chicago Harlan 75-35

South Holland Thornwood dismissed Chicago Harlan by a 75-35 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, South Holland Thornwood and Chicago Harlan squared off with December 1, 2021 at Chicago Harlan Academy last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Harlan faced off against Gary Lighthouse CPA and South Holland Thornwood took on Chicago Hansberry Prep on January 3 at South Holland Thornwood High School. For more, click here.
