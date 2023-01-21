South Holland Thornwood takes victory lap past Chicago EPIC 92-47

South Holland Thornwood handled Chicago EPIC 92-47 in an impressive showing at South Holland Thornwood High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, South Holland Thornwood faced off against Chicago Harlan and Chicago EPIC took on Chicago Carver on January 17 at Chicago EPIC Academy. For a full recap, click here.
