South Holland Thornwood explodes past Chicago Francis W Parker 73-41

South Holland Thornwood turned in a thorough domination of Chicago Francis W Parker 73-41 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Francis W Parker and South Holland Thornwood faced off on January 22, 2022 at South Holland Thornwood High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 15, Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with Elmwood Park in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.