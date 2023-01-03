South Holland Thornwood denies Chicago Hansberry Prep's challenge 72-61

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but South Holland Thornwood will take its 72-61 victory over Chicago Hansberry Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, South Holland Thornwood faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Hansberry Prep took on Chicago Schurz on December 29 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
