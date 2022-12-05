South Holland Thornwood clips Chicago Dyett in tight tilt 45-40

Fan stress was at an all-time high as South Holland Thornwood did just enough to beat Chicago Dyett 45-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 5.

South Holland Thornwood jumped in front of Chicago Dyett 10-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbirds registered a 25-16 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Thunderbirds skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

