Some kind of impressive: Washington pounds Streator 62-41

Washington's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-41 win over Streator during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Washington drew first blood by forging a 15-13 margin over Streator after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at intermission over the Panthers.
Washington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-33 lead over Streator.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Washington and Streator squared off with January 29, 2022 at Streator High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Streator faced off against Lisle and Washington took on Pekin on December 9 at Pekin High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.