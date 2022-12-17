Some kind of impressive: Washington pounds Streator 62-41

Washington's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-41 win over Streator during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Washington drew first blood by forging a 15-13 margin over Streator after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at intermission over the Panthers.

Washington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-33 lead over Streator.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

