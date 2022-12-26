Some kind of impressive: Virden North Mac pounds White Hall North Greene 56-23

Virden North Mac showed top form to dominate White Hall North Greene during a 56-23 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 21-9 lead over White Hall North Greene.

The Panthers opened a colossal 35-15 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Virden North Mac charged to a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-4 edge.

