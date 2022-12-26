Some kind of impressive: Virden North Mac pounds White Hall North Greene 56-23

Virden North Mac showed top form to dominate White Hall North Greene during a 56-23 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.
The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 21-9 lead over White Hall North Greene.
The Panthers opened a colossal 35-15 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.
Virden North Mac charged to a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-4 edge.
In recent action on December 21, Virden North Mac faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and White Hall North Greene took on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on December 13 at White Hall North Greene High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.