Some kind of impressive: Tuscola pounds Clinton 73-44

Tuscola didn't tinker around with Clinton. A 73-44 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Tuscola faced off against Arthur/Okaw Christian Co-Op and Clinton took on Mt Pulaski on January 25 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap
