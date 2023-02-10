Springfield Southeast dismissed Decatur Eisenhower by a 77-51 count on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Southeast and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 77-55 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Decatur MacArthur . Click here for a recap. Springfield Southeast took on Belleville West on February 4 at Belleville West High School. For a full recap, click here.

