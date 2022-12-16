Some kind of impressive: Kewanee pounds Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 66-43

The force was strong for Kewanee as it pierced Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during Friday's 66-43 thumping for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
Last season, Kewanee and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on February 23, 2022 at Kewanee High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Princeton and Kewanee took on Peoria Quest Charter on December 2 at Peoria Quest Charter Academy. Click here for a recap
