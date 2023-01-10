Some kind of impressive: Decatur Lutheran pounds Toledo Cumberland 69-43

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Lutheran left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Toledo Cumberland from start to finish for a 69-43 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

The last time Decatur Lutheran and Toledo Cumberland played in a 59-49 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Decatur Lutheran took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 28 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.

