Some kind of impressive: Chicago Westinghouse pounds Chicago Payton College Prep 48-22

Chicago Westinghouse rolled past Chicago Payton College Prep for a comfortable 48-22 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Oak Forest and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville on February 16 at Chicago Westinghouse. For a full recap, click here.
