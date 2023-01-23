Some kind of impressive: Chicago Northside College pounds Chicago Northtown 64-44

Chicago Northside College gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Northtown 64-44 at Chicago Northside College Prep High on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Northtown took on Chicago Intrinsic on January 17 at Chicago CICS-Northtown Academy. For results, click here.
