Some kind of impressive: Chicago Northside College pounds Chicago Northtown 64-44

Chicago Northside College gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Northtown 64-44 at Chicago Northside College Prep High on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

