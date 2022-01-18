Some kind of impressive: Chicago Morgan Park pounds Chicago Corliss 33-11

Chicago Morgan Park dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 33-11 victory over Chicago Corliss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Morgan Park took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on January 13 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For more, click here.
