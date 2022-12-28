Some kind of impressive: Chicago Little Village pounds Chicago Phoenix 54-29

Chicago Little Village's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Phoenix 54-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
The last time Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Little Village played in a 43-37 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Phoenix on December 14 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For more, click here.
