Some kind of impressive: Chicago Little Village Lawndale pounds Chicago Manley Career 59-27

Chicago Little Village Lawndale's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-27 win over Chicago Manley Career on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Manley Career faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Little Village Lawndale took on Chicago EPIC on January 22 at Chicago EPIC Academy. Click here for a recap

