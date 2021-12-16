Some kind of impressive: Chicago Little Village Lawndale pounds Chicago Juarez 63-37

Chicago Little Village Lawndale rolled past Chicago Juarez for a comfortable 63-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Spry Community Links and Chicago Little Village Lawndale took on South Holland Thornwood on December 3 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School. Click here for a recap
