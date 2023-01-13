Some kind of impressive: Chicago Jones pounds Chicago Collins 54-31

Chicago Jones showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Collins in a points barrage during a 54-31 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
