Some kind of impressive: Chicago Fenger pounds Chicago Amandla Charter 80-45

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Fenger turned out the lights on Chicago Amandla Charter 80-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.
Recently on December 3 , Chicago Fenger squared up on Chicago Curie in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
