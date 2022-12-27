Some kind of impressive: Chicago DePaul College Prep pounds Chicago Morgan Park 64-42

Chicago DePaul College Prep showed top form to dominate Chicago Morgan Park during a 64-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago St Rita on December 16 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
