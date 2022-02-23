Some kind of impressive: Chicago DePaul College Prep pounds Chicago Marine Military 62-8

Chicago DePaul College Prep controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-8 victory over Chicago Marine Military in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 16, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago Marine Military took on Chicago Disney II Magnet on February 19 at Chicago Marine Military Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
