Some kind of impressive: Chicago De La Salle pounds Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 68-37

Chicago De La Salle dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 68-37 victory over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Lisle Benet on February 12 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
