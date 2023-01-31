Some kind of impressive: Chicago Al Raby pounds Chicago Muchin 72-51

Chicago Al Raby swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Muchin 72-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Muchin faced off against Chicago Northside College . For more, click here. Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Vocational on January 26 at Chicago Vocational Career. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.