Some kind of impressive: Canton pounds Havana 70-45

Canton didn't tinker around with Havana. A 70-45 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Canton faced off against Geneseo and Havana took on Peoria Heights on February 1 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.
