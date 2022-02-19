Some kind of impressive: Bloomington pounds Rantoul Township 80-50

Bloomington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rantoul Township's defense for an 80-50 win in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.

Tough to find an edge early, the Purple Raiders and the Eagles fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

Bloomington's offense moved to a 36-27 lead over Rantoul Township at the intermission.

Bloomington's command showed as it carried a 54-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

