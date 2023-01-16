Skokie Niles West rains down on Chicago Lake View 82-50

Skokie Niles West showed no mercy to Chicago Lake View, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 82-50 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 16.
Last season, Skokie Niles West and Chicago Lake View faced off on January 17, 2022 at Chicago Lake View High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Schurz and Skokie Niles West took on Chicago Clemente on January 10 at Skokie Niles West High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.