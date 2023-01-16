Skokie Niles West proves to be too much for Chicago Latin 66-50

Skokie Niles West put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Chicago Latin in a 66-50 decision at Chicago Latin High on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Skokie Niles West and Chicago Latin faced off on January 17, 2022 at Skokie Niles West High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago Latin faced off against Elgin Academy and Skokie Niles West took on Chicago Clemente on January 10 at Skokie Niles West High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.