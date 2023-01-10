Skokie Niles West prevails over Chicago Clemente 69-44

Chicago Clemente got no credit and no consideration from Skokie Niles West, which slammed the door 69-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 27, Skokie Niles West faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Clemente took on Kankakee on January 3 at Kankakee High School. For results, click here.
