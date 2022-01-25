Skokie Niles West collects skin-tight win against Chicago Taft 56-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Skokie Niles West wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Taft 56-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Skokie Niles West faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Sullivan on January 21 at Chicago Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.