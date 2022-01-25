 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Skokie Niles West collects skin-tight win against Chicago Taft 56-54

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Skokie Niles West wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Taft 56-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 17, Skokie Niles West faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Sullivan on January 21 at Chicago Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Time to let new GM do his duty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News