Skokie Niles North mauls Chicago Lake View in strong effort 86-57

Skokie Niles North's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Lake View in an 86-57 cavalcade on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 7, Skokie Niles North faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago Schurz on January 11 at Chicago Schurz High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.