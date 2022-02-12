Skokie Niles North collects victory over Chicago Taft 72-58

Skokie Niles North handed Chicago Taft a tough 72-58 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 7, Skokie Niles North faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Taft took on Northbrook Glenbrook North on February 5 at Northbrook Glenbrook North High School. For a full recap, click here.
