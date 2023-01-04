Skokie Ida Crown dismantles Chicago Northtown 68-36

Skokie Ida Crown flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Northtown 68-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Northtown played in a 52-43 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.