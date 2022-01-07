Shelbyville takes victory lap over Sullivan 46-24

Shelbyville rolled past Sullivan for a comfortable 46-24 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The Rams made the first move by forging a 20-4 margin over the Redskins after the first quarter.
The Rams' offense jumped on top to a 30-8 lead over the Redskins at the half.
The Rams' control showed as they carried a 39-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Shelbyville faced off against Nokomis and Sullivan took on Palestine-Hutsonville Coop on December 29 at Palestine-Hutsonville Coop. For a full recap, click here.
