Shelbyville takes victory lap over Sullivan 46-24

Shelbyville rolled past Sullivan for a comfortable 46-24 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 20-4 margin over the Redskins after the first quarter.

The Rams' offense jumped on top to a 30-8 lead over the Redskins at the half.

The Rams' control showed as they carried a 39-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.