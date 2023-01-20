Shelbyville nets nifty victory over Sullivan 43-34

With little to no wiggle room, Shelbyville nosed past Sullivan 43-34 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Shelbyville and Sullivan squared off with January 7, 2022 at Shelbyville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Shelbyville faced off against Clinton and Sullivan took on Tuscola on January 13 at Sullivan High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.