Shelbyville hammers Bethany Okaw Valley 51-26

Shelbyville turned in a thorough domination of Bethany Okaw Valley 51-26 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Shelbyville faced off on December 3, 2021 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
