Shelbyville showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Pulaski in a points barrage during a 68-44 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Mt Pulaski faced off against Springfield Calvary . For results, click here. Shelbyville took on Moweaqua Central A&M on February 7 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. Click here for a recap.

