Tolono Unity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 69-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

The last time Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Tolono Unity played in a 70-63 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul . For results, click here. Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 27 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.